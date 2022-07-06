Good Morning, Illini Nation: July recruiting underway
your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team:
The first of two evaluation periods this month starts today and runs through Sunday with the other scheduled for July 20-24. Coaches can be back out on the road to watch prospective recruits. Of course, no in-person contact between coach and recruit can happen at this time.
There's also a quiet period this month from July 25-31 that will mark the end of the 2021-22 recruiting calendar. That's when teams can host players on campus only. No evaluations, no meetings anywhere else.
In short, another busy month for Brad Underwood and Co.
"We have downtime anymore. We just had coaches at the (NBAPA Top 100 Camp). We recruit more than we've ever recruited. We'll find the right pieces for the '23 class. I feel great about that, but you guys all know there's some well documented young guys in our state we're excited about, and we'll follow those young guys as well and see them every opportunity we can to continue to build our '24 class."
What Underwood is saying without actually saying it is count on the Illinois coaching staff to be spotted up wherever the Meanstreets 15U team is playing. Class of 2024 commit Morez Johnson Jr. is a key player on the team, but he's not the only one and not the only one the Illini are pursuing. There's his St. Rita teammates James Brown and Nojus Indrusaitis along with Whitney Young guard Carlo Harris III.
Of course, Illinois has already made headway with its '24 class with commitments from Johnson and ZZ Clark. The Illini currently have zero commitments in the '23 class, although Mount St. Joseph (Md.) forward Amani Hansberry did just complete an official visit last week.
Hansberry's a priority. Where Underwood and Co. turn next in the '23 class, though, is unclear. More recent offers include Rolling Meadows guard Cam Christie, fast-rising Brewster Academy (N.H.) big man J.P Estrella, equally fast-rising Putnam Science Academy (Conn.) center Ugonna Kingsley Onyenson and Union (Okla.) big wing Trent Pierce.
