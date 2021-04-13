Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Alfonso Plummer will be a "super senior" if he ultimately decides to return for the 2021-22 season. The now former Utah guard declared for the 2021 NBA Draft on March 29 and entered the transfer portal at the same time. If he pulls his name from the draft, he won't be headed back to Salt Lake City after the Utes' coaching change from Larry Krystkowiak to Craig Smith.
Could he wind up in Champaign? It's apparently an option, and Illinois has one of the more intriguing sales pitches to make. Plummer is a Puerto Rico native, and could feel right at home in C-U given the Illini should have three Puerto Ricans on next year's roster in Andre Curbelo, Edgar Padilla Jr. and RJ Melendez.
#Utah transfer Alfonso Plummer (@AlfonsoPlummer9) tells us that Illinois, Kansas, BYU, VCU, Saint Mary’s, Florida, Georgia, and Marquette are among the top schools that have reached out to him.— inside the portal (@InsidePortal) April 11, 2021
Plummer was mostly just a shooter in his two seasons at Utah, averaging 11 points and 1.6 rebounds for the Utes. The 6-foot-1, 182-pound guard put up 13.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in 2020-21 and shot 44 percent from the field, 38 percent from three-point range and 82 percent at the free throw line.
Plummer's role grew this past season, as he started 16 of 25 games. His minutes nearly doubled, too, going from 15.2 minutes per game as a junior to 28.2 minutes per game as a senior.
