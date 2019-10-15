Good Morning, Illini Nation: Keeping track of Adam Miller
Adam Miller has sort of existed on the same recruiting plane his entire high school career. The Morgan Park senior is currently a consensus four-star recruit ranked as high as No. 27 nationally in the 2020 class by both Rivals and ESPN and at No. 46 by 247Sports.
Miller’s simply been steady in the rankings. No skyrocketing climbs, but no precipitous drops either for the 6-foot-3, 170-pound combo guard whose recruitment is down to Illinois, Arizona State, Arizona, Kansas and Wake Forest.
Miller also turned a few more heads this past weekend in Colorado Springs, Colo., at the U.S. Junior National Team training camp that featured more than 80 prospects from four different classes. He’s attended the October mini-camp before, but his performance this year drew some rave reviews.
Here’s how the folks at Rivals and 247Sports evaluated Miller this past weekend:
Eric Bossi, Rivals
“The high scoring combo guard has been nails through two days of camp. He’s drained one deep jumper after another, used his strength to play through contact and has been playing with great energy. What makes him a pleasant surprise, though, is how good he’s been defensively. Don’t get me wrong, I never thought of him as a poor defender but he was on the potentially elite end of the spectrum Saturday.”
Evan Daniels and Josh Gerson, 247Sports
“Miller had a high level camp, consistently producing on both sides of the court from beginning to end. He competed and communicated on defense, while showing impressive versatility on offense, balancing scoring with his jumper and creating for teammates.”
