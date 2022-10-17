Good Morning, Illini Nation: KenPom Day
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
While there are now numerous websites where you can indulge your love of basketball analytics (Bart Torvik and Evan Miya both have some interesting stuff), what Ken Pomeroy does still has a major place in the college basketball world. So much so that Sunday was basically unofficial "KenPom Day" because he released his preseason rankings.
Will you, Illinoi fans, be thrilled with where Pomeroy's algorithm ranked the Illini? Probably as much as you were when Jon Rothstein had Brad Underwood's crew 39th in his preseason top 45.
Illinois checks in at No. 33 in the preseason KenPom rankings. That slotted the Illini in as the sixth-best Big Ten team behind Indiana, Iowa, Purdue, Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State. I don't see it that way, of course, given I had Illinois second in the official/unofficial Big Ten preseason media poll (where the Illini wound up) behind the Hoosiers.
Not a lot of love for Illinois at either end of the court in what is obviously a projection of the team given the season is still three weeks away. For now? The KenPom projection has the Illini with the 44th best offense and 27th best defense. There's some of last season baked into the projected numbers, of course, since no games have happened.
So make of the KenPom preseason rankings what you will. Any preseason rankings for that matter. The analytics-based approach is simply another way to view the game. Of course, I might have some doubts about Pomeroy now that he's on record saying 80 teams is the right number for the NCAA tournament.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).