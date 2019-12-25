Good Morning, Illini Nation: Kipper Nichols' usage
Kipper Nichols didn't play in the second half of the Braggin' Rights game against Missouri. Another close game saw Illinois coach Brad Underwood tighten up his rotation once more.
To be fair, Nichols wasn't the only Illini to see his role diminish. Andres Feliz played just 4 minutes in the second half. Tevian Jones played just 3 minutes. Underwood leaned on his starters and Alan Griffin, with Griffin winding up Illinois' small ball "4" against the Tigers.
That said, Underwood still values the flexibility Nichols can provide if teams run out a lineup that is less conducive to an Illinois frontcourt featuring both 6-foot-9 sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili and 7-foot freshman center Kofi Cockburn. That became apparent in the early round of Big Ten play, with Nichols playing more effective, efficient minutes against Maryland and Michigan.
"Kipper gives us a lot of flexibility because he's a guy I feel really comfortable with in the post," Underwood said of the 6-6 redshirt senior forward. "He's got a little fadeaway that's really hard to block. He's feeling good about shooting it now.
"Defensively, he's physically strong enough to guard a lot of positions himself, which allows us to do some things switching wise that we can't — or don't like to do — with a bigger lineup."
