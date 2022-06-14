Good Morning, Illini Nation: Kofi Cockburn and the NBA Draft
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Most NBA mock drafts project just the first 30 picks. It's not unreasonable. The second round can be a bit of a crap shoot. But even those mock drafts that go the full 1-58 this season (remember the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks had to forfeit a second-round pick) don't include former Illinois center Kofi Cockburn.
Cockburn's draft prospects remain slim. He's likely a late second rounder if he's selected at all since it's 2022 and not 2002. The NBA is different.
But slim doesn't mean none, and Cockburn has spent time this month going through pre-draft workouts with multiple teams. His size 15 shoe is at least in the door. So here's a look at the situation and fit with five of the NBA franchises that brought him this month:
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta's starting frontcourt is fairly well set for the immediate future with Clint Capela under contract for three more seasons and John Collins for at least three with a $26.58 million player option that probably makes it four. The Hawks' frontcourt depth? Well, that's where Cockburn could make sense as a backup even if his skill set is diametrically opposed to Collins or Capela. The Hawks have Danilo Gallinari under contract for one more season and used a first round pick on Onyeka Okongwu two years ago, and the former USC big man could stick in Atlanta for at least two more seasons. One mock draft has the Hawks selecting Senegalese center Khalifa Diop in the second round, so frontcourt help is obviously a need. There's a place for Cockburn if the Hawks think it's a fit.
Charlotte Hornets
It's not exactly a consensus or guarantee that the Hornets will select Mark Williams in the first round, but if the Duke center is available it would be difficult to see Charlotte passing. It's simple, really. The Hornets need help at center. Nick Richards' non-guaranteed contract is the only one on the books for a 5 in 2022-23. If the Hornets use one of their two first-round picks on a center, the odds of Cockburn winding up playing with LaMelo Ball and Co. dip considerably — even in a backup role.
Utah Jazz
This is very much Rudy Gobert dependent — as in what the Jazz get back for the three-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year in a trade. Because his time in Utah seems like it has come to an end. That's good news for Cockburn. Utah doesn't have a pick in this year's draft, so it would be a free agency deal, but the Jazz have shown with Gobert and Udoka Azubuike that more traditional centers aren't a deal breaker (and there aren't any others on the roster).
Detroit Pistons
Kelly Olynyk and Isaiah Stewart are both still under contract for 2022-23, and Detroit holds a club option for Luka Garza. Add in ESPN has the Pistons selecting Arkansas' Jaylin Williams in the second round, and their might not be a spot for Cockburn. There might not be even if Williams isn't the pick at No. 46, but the idea of Garza and Cockburn on the same roster would be ... very Big Ten.
Washington Wizards
Washington isn't exactly hurting for frontcourt options with Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, Rui Hachimura, Daniel Gafford, Vernon Carey Jr. and Isaiah Todd all under contract for the 2022-23 season. Most of those guys would be considered power forwards, but still take up roster space when it comes to potentially adding someone like Cockburn. Then there's ESPN's Jonathan Givony projecting the Wizards picking Purdue big man Trevion Williams.
