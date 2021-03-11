Good Morning, Illini Nation: Kofi Cockburn as a difference maker
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Joe Lunardi faced a rather difficult question in an event he participated in earlier this week. Which team was/is better? The 2004-05 Illini or the current version?
"Being the diplomat that I am, I chose Illinois 1988 because I didn’t have an intelligent answer to the ’05 versus ’21 question," the ESPN bracketologist quipped.
There was one clear difference he could to point, however, when comparing the Dee-Deron-Luther Illini to this year's team.
"I don’t think there was anyone on the ’05 team that looked like Kofi (Cockburn)," Lunardi said. "Not all the time, but some matchups with really effective frontcourts, he’s going to get in the way and be really helpful. If you’re looking for a list of teams not named Gonzaga or Baylor that could win on Monday night in April, they’ve got to be on the short list."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).