Good Morning, Illini Nation: Kofi Cockburn at the combine, Part II
The NBA draft combine continued Thursday in Chicago. A key part of the day's action was five-on-five scrimmaging. Former Illinois center Kofi Cockburn got the start for his team along with Florida State forward John Butler Jr., Kansas forward Jalen Wilson, Houston guard Marcus Sasser and Toledo guard Ryan Rollins.
Cockburn finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds. The double-double was both typical given what he accomplished on a regular basis in his final two seasons with the Illini and a positive.
Kofi Cockburn with the monster offensive rebound in traffic and tough finish through contact. Already has 11 points, 11 rebounds in limited minutes. pic.twitter.com/jqOvtJ5oWZ— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 19, 2022
A further glance at the box score, though, shows Cockburn shot just 5 of 14 from the field and 1 of 4 from the free throw line. And while plus/minus stats for a single game have to be taken with a grain of salt because of the sample size, Cockburn at a minus-21 (the worst in the game) wasn't ideal.
Neither was getting cooked by former Purdue big man Trevion Williams, who's looking rather spry these days. One of the bigger questions surrounding Cockburn and his NBA potential is defense. This doesn't necessarily help.
Trevion Williams showed his vision, handle and tremendous skill level in the first game of the NBA Combine. Made several outstanding passes and drained an open 3-pointer. pic.twitter.com/CDKAoTUGKK— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 19, 2022
