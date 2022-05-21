College/Prep Sports Reporter

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) and the Orange Krush react during the Big Ten opening game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

Episode 200: Underwood's return

Friday was arguably Kofi Cockburn's best day at the NBA draft combine. At least from a production standpoint. The former Illinois center just did his thing in the five-on-five scrimmage session, scoring 19 points on 7 of 8 shooting while hauling in 11 rebounds.

Cockburn's only miss? A three-pointer, which, of course, brings into question his perimeter game. The 7-footer is as dominant a presence in the paint as you can find, but that's not enough for what the NBA has become. That Cockburn went 5 of 6 from three throw line on Friday, however, is a sign that there's a solid shooting stroke there. It's just inconsistent.

“A lot of people doubt my ability to adapt to the NBA,” Cockburn told the Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe. “You can put me in any situation and I can definitely contribute. … The NBA is a whole different ballgame. They have no idea what I’m capable of so they’ll always have doubt.”

