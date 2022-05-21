Good Morning, Illini Nation: Kofi Cockburn at the combine, Part III
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Friday was arguably Kofi Cockburn's best day at the NBA draft combine. At least from a production standpoint. The former Illinois center just did his thing in the five-on-five scrimmage session, scoring 19 points on 7 of 8 shooting while hauling in 11 rebounds.
Boxscore from game 3 of the NBA Combine. Andrew Nembhard exploded for 26 points, 11 assists after missing yesterday's game with an injury. Gonzaga teammate Drew Timme was excellent as well with 21 points (4/5 3P) in 24 minutes. Dom Barlow with an efficient 19 points. pic.twitter.com/hi5nLJmfZA— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 20, 2022
Cockburn's only miss? A three-pointer, which, of course, brings into question his perimeter game. The 7-footer is as dominant a presence in the paint as you can find, but that's not enough for what the NBA has become. That Cockburn went 5 of 6 from three throw line on Friday, however, is a sign that there's a solid shooting stroke there. It's just inconsistent.
“A lot of people doubt my ability to adapt to the NBA,” Cockburn told the Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe. “You can put me in any situation and I can definitely contribute. … The NBA is a whole different ballgame. They have no idea what I’m capable of so they’ll always have doubt.”
"They have no idea what I’m capable of."Kofi Cockburn knows the doubts that surround him as he enters the NBA draft, but the Illinois center believes he proved his adaptability after combine week in Chicago. https://t.co/w3FBsmHaaZ— Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) May 21, 2022
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).