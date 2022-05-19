Good Morning, Illini Nation: Kofi Cockburn at the combine
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The NBA draft combine began Wednesday in Chicago. The combine provides the players that aren't necessarily the top draft prospects (those guys essentially have guaranteed spots) to put their best foot forward for every NBA organization. To become a guy that has to be drafted.
Former Illinois center Kofi Cockburn got an invite. He was on somebody's list of potential draftees. Cockburn's physical measurements created a bit of a stir on social media Wednesday morning.
Illinois's Kofi Cockburn official measurements from the NBA Combine: 7'0 in shoes, 7'4.25 wingspan, 9'2.5 standing reach, 293 lbs with 8.2% body fat— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 18, 2022
That's right. A 7-footer in shoes (because that's how you play basketball) that weighed in at 293 pounds and boasted 8.2 percent body fat. Cockburn is a physical specimen. Mostly courtesy Illinois strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher.
This is what @kxng_alpha has been about. Came in at 320lbs and over 3 years completely transformed his image. Played 30+ minutes a night, I will never take his work ethic for granted. Some team will draft one of the best humans I have ever been around. https://t.co/sHRqLk9TIQ pic.twitter.com/UamED2I0dz— Adam Fletcher (@Adam_Fletcher41) May 18, 2022
Here are Cockburn's measurements taken Monday. What they mean for his draft status is, well, to be determined. Some of them can't hurt (i.e. just being a unit), but his wingspan wasn't spectacular and some of the shooting drill numbers were just OK.
- Body fat percentage: 8.2 percent
- Hand length: 9.75 inches
- Hand width: 10.25 inches
- Height without shoes: 6 feet, 11 inches
- Height with shoes: 7 feet
- Standing reach: 9 feet, 2 1/2 inches
- Weight: 293 pounds
- Wingspan: 7 feet, 4 1/4 inches
- Lane agility: 12.11 seconds
- Shuttle run: 3.31 seconds
- Three quarter court sprint: 3.33 seconds
- Standing vertical leap: 29 feet, 5 inches
- Max vertical leap: 32 feet, 5 inches
A couple of important notes on Cockburn's movement measurements. His lane agility time was the third slowest behind Purdue's Trevion Williams (12.75 seconds) and Milwaukee's Patrick Baldwin Jr. (12.25 seconds). His shuttle run was the fourth slowest behind Williams (3.46 seconds), Gonzaga's Julian Strawther (3.37 seconds) and Duke's Trevor Keels (3.32 seconds). His three-quarter court sprint was comparatively better, though, as just the 12th slowest.
All that tracks. The eye test showed Cockburn as quick getting up and down the court for his size. Moving laterally — particularly at the defensive end — was his issue. Slower times in lane agility and the shuttle run seem to reinforce that idea, which is something Cockburn probably has to dissuade NBA front offices of ahead of the draft.
