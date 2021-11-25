Good Morning, Illini Nation: Kofi Cockburn, the passer
Brad Underwood: Nothing of significance yet on Trent. He's still walking around with the use of crutches. We do know it's not an ACL. We'll continue to monitor that. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 24, 2021
Cincinnati coach Wes Miller knew the stat cold. Just five assists in 31 games in 2020-21 for Kofi Cockburn. That's why Miller shifted his defensive game plan a bit before the Bearcats played Illinois on Monday in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo.
Cockburn faced a fairly constant double team after Cincinnati figured out even with four centers on its roster it couldn't guard the Illini 7-footer one-on-one. Knowing how infrequently the ball made it back out of the post for a successful result a year ago, Miller brought added pressure on Cockburn from the perimeter. It worked.
Kansas State took a different approach defensively on Tuesday. A not wholly successful one given Cockburn put up 23 points and 13 rebounds ... and two assists. Two! That puts him 40 percent of the way to his season total a year go through just two games.
It's something Cockburn will have to do more of this season. He had 20 assists in 31 games as a true freshman in 2019-20. Even averaging one a game would be a step up — and a serious boon for the Illinois offense. The ball moved better against Kansas State. That the Illini shot 12 of 26 from three-point range wasn't a fluke.
"We all know that they’re going to double- and triple-team Kofi," said Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer, who went 7 of 9 from three-point range in the win against the Wildcats. "Thee’s going to be open shooters in the corners and wings. He understands that. He’s a smart guy. He’s a smart player. Every time he sees two players on him, he’s going to look for shooters."
