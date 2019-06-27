Good Morning, Illini Nation: Kofi's promise on full display
Brad Underwood’s media availability ran right into Illinois’ skill workout on Tuesday afternoon at Ubben Basketball Complex. Forget it’s summer. There’s no downtime in college basketball these days.
Lining up a few more interviews after 30-plus minutes with Underwood — be on the lookout in the coming weeks for more from 1-on-1s with Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Trent Frazier and Alan Griffin — afforded me the opportunity to catch part of the Illini’s workout. It was difficult to divert my attention from anyone but Kofi Cockburn.
Part of that’s the “newness” of the Illini center, who’s the only freshman currently on campus. Then there’s the fact he’s 7 feet tall, nearly 300 pounds and moves incredibly well. Illinois has had 7-footers before. Had one last year in Adonis De La Rosa. None of them are quite like Cockburn.
The Jamaican big man dwarfs the other players on the court. That was especially striking when Cockburn was posting up Illini walk-on Zach Griffith. The Fisher grad earned his walk-on role last season after a year as a manager and takes pride in the work he puts in helping his teammates prepare.
But let’s just say he didn’t experience anything like defending Cockburn in his time with the Bunnies. The biggest opponent he faced in the Heart of Illinois Conference? I asked Fisher coach — and fellow EIU grad — Cody Diskin for an assist.
The closest Griffith, who’s now listed at 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds, came to somebody Cockburn’s size was a pair of 6-6 forwards in LeRoy’s Matt Chastain (now at Illinois State) and El Paso-Gridley’s Tucker Schlipf.
