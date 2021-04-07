Bruce Weber chats up Meyers Leonard after Leonard got his third foul early in the second half against Gonzaga at the Assembly Hall in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2011. It was the last season at the UI for both coach and player. John Groce took over in 2012. “I wouldn’t say the coaching change had a big impact on my leaving,” Leonard said. It was clear Weber made a difference: “Bruce has been a very special part of my maturity and how I’ve grown up on the court. We’re both pretty emotional and both pretty stubborn. He’s never let me quit. He’s never doubted me. I’ve been frustrated at times throughout the season with just different things. But he’s never given up on me. He’s just always been there for me."