Good Morning, Illini Nation: Latest offer goes to breakout 2024 guard
Rakease Passmore got his first offers in the spring of his freshman year. A few more followed that summer and into the fall of his sophomore year. Mostly Mid-major programs (save for Wake Forest) kept after the 6-foot-5, 185-pound Class of 2024 guard this past spring. Come summer? That's when the power conference teams started after him hard.
Passmore now holds more than two dozen total offers. A weekend offer from Illinois got him within striking distance of 30, with the Illini joining the likes of Wichita State, Indiana, Georgia, Missouri, Kansas, Virginia, USC, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Houston, Oregon, Auburn, LSU, N.C. State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Tennessee. All of those programs have offered Passmore since early June.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Illinois. Thank you to Coach Underwood & the staff for the opportunity! pic.twitter.com/9Z26wCpAzX— Rakease Passmore (@rakease) October 2, 2022
Passmore is ranked as a four-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and On3. He didn't debut in the 247Sports rankings until last month and now checks in as the No. 47 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite.
The Palatka, Fla., native averaged 19 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game last season at A.C. Reynolds (N.C.) and will play the 2022-23 season at Combine Academy (N.C.), which is where current Illinois guard Jayden Epps finished his high school career.
