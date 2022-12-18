Good Morning, Illini Nation: Leadership hunt continues
Brad Underwood questioned his team’s leadership after last week’s home loss to Penn State. He was still pressing for more after Saturday’s win against Alabama A&M. There’s not a specific trait missing, but the Illinois coach is looking for someone that will hold “everybody accountable in all facets.”
Underwood is leaning on his older players to find that. Coleman Hawkins even more so because he’s been immersed in what’s made Illinois successful the last two seasons. Having that team culture emanate from Hawkins and guys like Luke Goode and RJ Melendez to a mostly new team is the challenge.
“That’s what petrifies for me for the future,” Underwood said. “It’s what scares me to death for the future. Everything I’ve ever done has been based on being able to have those guys. That’s why it’s so hard to rebuild if you ever have to do it. You have to establish what your culture is and what your convictions are.
“Having players back who know all those things help the new guys grow. If a coach has to lead, they’re never going to be very good. That’s in any sport. … Talent is neither here nor there if you can’t have your base culture. It’s hard.”
