Good Morning, Illini Nation: Leadership vacuum to fill
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
There's still a chance Jacob Grandison could return for Illinois in 2022-23. Should he make that choice the Illini would have an experienced 24-year-old on the roster.
"We’ve got a conversation coming up," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "He’s a guy that has had a wonderful impact. He was probably as important to our success as any player we had. You start looking at him from an offensive efficiency number with him compared to without him, and he made us one of the top teams in the country in efficiency. He’s a valuable piece and a great, great leader. We’ll have conversations and see what his options are."
If Grandison decides five years in college is enough? Illinois is going to be awfully young and not all that experienced this coming season.
It's a leadership vacuum to fill for sure with five-year stalwarts Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams gone. The same with Kofi Cockburn opting to start his professional career.
Yet Underwood isn't all that concerned.
"I think you start looking at Coleman (Hawkins)," Underwood said. "I think you start looking at Luke Goode and RJ (Melendez). Dain (Dainja) has been a part of a national championship locker room. I think we’ve got guys with natural leadership abilities who are ready to blossom into that role. The guy that we just signed (Skyy Clark) is not afraid of that role. He’s done that his whole life, and he’s already reaching out and connecting with guys. We’ll see how it all evolves once we get the group together here in the summer. It kind of happens organically, which is sometimes the best way to have that."
