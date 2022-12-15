Good Morning, Illini Nation: Leaning on Terrence Shannon Jr.
It was clear what Brad Underwood thought of Terrence Shannon Jr.'s leadership in the aftermath of last week's loss to Penn State. "Blowing a raspberry" is the kind way to describe his non-verbal response to a question about how the senior guard operated against the Nittany Lions.
But it's also clear that Illinois reaching its full potential this season will include leaning on Shannon. He has the highest usage rate on the team, and he's a player Underwood would like to be able to turn to in late game situations. A guard with the ball in his hands ready to make a play in a similar vein of how the Illini turned to Ayo Dosunmu.
"We did so much with Ayo in ball screens early in his career," Underwood said. "Then it became isolation. Those are things he grew into. Ayo couldn't do that stuff early in his career. We're just trying to create a little bit of space in a lot of those situations for Terrence. He's very good in isolation. He doesn't always need to see a ball screen. Open space has been really good for him. We figured that out in the UCLA game."
