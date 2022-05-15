Good Morning, Illini Nation: Learning on the job
Not everything from my conversation with Illinois basketball's director of recruiting and scouting Tyler Underwood made it into the story about his work involving the transfer portal. Here's some of what was left on the cutting room floor:
On how he's grown in his role
When you’re going through a season you’re watching games a little differently. You’re watching actions. You’re watching schemes. In the offseason to be able to dive in individually to each players’ game puts the game in a different lens. I think it’s helped me grow as a coach. Now I know what I’m looking for. I know things that I like and that I don’t like. It’s definitely helped me grow. It’s having a plan in place and having processes to help you eliminate guys and find guys who are the right fit. We’re a big process program. We believe in our processes. I think having those processes in place has helped us a lot in these past few years.
On Illinois' incoming freshmen altered the approach in the portal
Obviously, we had a lot of experience in the past. A lot of staples and cornerstones of the program have left. It’s kind of a fresh restart. The great thing of that class is they’re all interchangeable parts and they can play multiple positions. We feel really good about what they can do, but you’ve got to get old. Adding a guy like (Terrence Shannon Jr.) who has been through the wars and played in high-level games — played in the NCAA tournament and won games in the NCAA tournament — was a big deal for us. Having those four freshmen who were super talented definitely took some of the pressure off of us like, ‘We’ve got to get five guys in the portal.’ We’re able to be more selective, which is nice.
