Good Morning, Illini Nation: Leftovers from Luke Goode
You'll see a full story on Luke Goode in the pages of The News-Gazette this coming week. Until then, here's some more leftovers from both my interview with him and his Thursday appearance on SportsTalk with Scott Beatty and Loren Tate:
Team chemistry
"We’ve been here for 2 1/2 months now. We’re getting used to each other and our game styles. It is different when you have a complete turnover of the roster. You’ve got to get used to those guys’ games and what they’e good at and what they’re not good at. We’re definitely more familiarized than we were before and we’re becoming more confident as a team for sure."
New-look defense
Last year it was kind of obvious what we did on defense. We didn’t really switch much. We had deep drops on ball screens. This year it opens up a whole new option for whatever we want to do — guard on guard or guard on big — on defense. We can move different pieces in terms of matchups and switching. When you’ve got guys who can guard 2-5 or 1-4, it’s a lot different of a look than last year for sure.
Defensive chemistry
I think that definitely takes a longer time to develop. Our approach this summer has been al little different defensively. Last summer was a lot of shooting and skill development. We’re still doing a lot of that this summer — don’t get me wrong; we’re in the gym every day working on our games — but we’re also really focusing on defense. With the length we have and speed we have and athleticism it could be a really special team.
