Good Morning, Illini Nation: Leftovers from Pittsburgh
Not everything from Friday's postgame press conferences made it into Saturday's News-Gazette. Here are a few more tidbits from PPG Paints Arena after Illinois topped Chattanooga 54-53 in the first round of the NCAA tournament:
On the Illini using the occasional full court press
"I thought it just got them out of sorts, got them uncomfortable, extended the floor a little bit. We almost had a turnover in the first half. We got one in the second half. Just a little change of pace. It was just a curve ball. And it helped us. Got us going. And I thought it provided a little spark in the in both halves." — Illinois coach Brad Underwood
On Illinois bouncing back Sunday
"It's what we do. That's why you play the regular season. You forget the next one. You can't let one loss turn into a second, and you can't get too high after a win. Again, we can enjoy this moment, and we won a NCAA Tournament game and a game that we didn't play great." — Underwood
On Chattanooga's near upset
"We did enough. We definitely did enough that if we have a reasonable day offensively. That's what I always hope for when I get a team that I think is really good and it's going to defend at a high level, I just pray for a reasonable day offensively. It doesn't have to be the best, that's for sure, but let's just not have two guys have one of the worst days they've ever had.
"That's all I ever want. And if you do that, typically you're going to be right in the mix to get some stuff done. And we've done that all season, and that's why we're here. We did it again (Friday). We just happened to have a day where a couple guys didn't perform great offensively." — Mocs' coach Lamont Paris
