Good Morning, Illini Nation: Leftovers with Giorgi Bezhanishvili
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Not all of my conversation with Giorgi Bezhanishvili wound up in the story that run in Tuesday's News-Gazette. As always, that's how this whole thing works. Some parts get left on the proverbial cutting room floor.
On his connection with C-U
I've been a traveler all my life and lived in different places, different countries. Now, to be able to call a place really a home with all my heart it's a blessing.
On his time with the Denver Nuggets (and MVP Nikola Jokic)
You just learn so much and how to approach the entire thing on a day-to-day basis. Even before the season how you get prepared as a pro. Talking, getting tips. Even when you're just around a presence of that caliber it affects you. It was a great experience.
On life as a pro
You really control everything on your own — your food, your diets, your workouts. How much extra workout you put in. When do you rest? How do you rest? Everything is in your control entirely where in college you had so much help. Now you're really just on your own and it's dependent on you how good you'll be. For a lot of players it is (difficult). For me not so much because I've been living on my own so much.
On his path to becoming a pro
I have a lot of free time as a pro — I don't have to do no homework or nothing like that — and I sit around a lot and listen to music and think. Coming over I didn't even have a set high school, honestly. They just put me in that New Jersey high school. From there how my journey took off and where I'm at now is very, very crazy. I'm just going to keep going and continue to write my story.
