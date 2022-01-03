Good Morning, Illini Nation: Let's compare some résumés
Interested in college basketball analytics? Allow me to re-introduce to Bart Torvik. The KenPom for the people (since it's free). Basically any and every advance metric you're looking for is available. There's also a slew of other fun things to follow down the rabbit hole.
Like comparing a current team's NCAA tournament résumé to teams from the past. And for Illinois, using projected results for the rest of the season, has a potentially promising future. Even using only the Illini's current résumé yields an NCAA tournament bid come March.
But the projections — should Illinois keep playing at the level it is right now winning seven of eight games thanks to one of the best offenses in the country — could mean something special this spring. Comparable past teams include the 2019 Auburn and 2013 Syracuse Final Four squads, the 2019 Purdue team that reached the Elite Eight and the 2009 Purdue, 2013 Arizona, 2014 UCLA and 2016 Texas A&M teams that made the Sweet 16.
All of that would be better than losing to Loyola Chicago in the second round.
Is it too early to think about the NCAA tournament? Well, yeah. January has barely started. Illinois has 18 more Big Ten games (fingers crossed) to play in a season that could go off the rails at any moment. But if the Illini can stay healthy and stay on the court, they've got a mix — leaning more to the offense at this stage with Kofi Cockburn and a slew of shooters — to do some March Madness damage.
