Good Morning, Illini Nation: Let's hear it for the Big Ten
There were real question marks surrounding the Big Ten heading into the 2022-23 season. Basically every team but Indiana was starting nearly from scratch. Superstars gone. Newcomers galore (freshman or transfer) in their place.
The national perspective? After three years as arguably the best conference in the country — at least in the regular season — the Big Ten was going to take a hit. From those of us that cover the conference, though, it was more wait and see. There was some talent on those remade rosters. How it would come together was the question.
Turns out it's come together pretty well.
The next Associated Press Top 25 poll that drops later today could have six Big Ten squads ranked among the top teams in the country. Purdue is destined to skyrocket up the poll after beating both Gonzaga and Duke over the weekend in Portland, Ore.
But those are just two of the many notable wins the Big Ten has notched this season while posting a combined 72-15 record, and there will be more opportunities this week in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Meanwhile, here's the full list of Quad I and II victories ...
- Purdue: Marquette, West Virginia, Gonzaga, Duke
- Indiana: Xavier
- Illinois: UCLA
- Maryland: Saint Louis, Miami
- Iowa: Seton Hall, Clemson
- Ohio State: Cincinnati, Texas Tech
- Michigan State: Kentucky, Oregon
- Wisconsin: Stanford, Dayton, Southern California
- Penn State: Furman, Colorado State
- Northwestern: Liberty
