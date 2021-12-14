Good Morning, Illini Nation: Let's take a look at the AP Top 25
The latest Associated Press Top 25 poll dropped late Monday morning with a fourth new No. 1 team (Baylor) for a fourth straight week. Illinois was not ranked, but was among 13 teams receiving votes.
Let's start off with what that means. It's not an indictment of Illinois as a basketball program. It's also not some grand conspiracy. What it is, however, is a reflection of the fact the Illini have lost three times this season, and two of those losses have the potential to not age well.
Getting blown out by 20 points by Cincinnati already hasn't. The Bearcats followed up their big win by getting run by an Arkansas team that's not really beaten anybody else, losing to Monmouth at home, barely beating Miami (Ohio) on the road — why were they playing at a MAC school? — and getting blown out themselves by Xavier in a 20-point game.
There's only one three-loss team currently ranked, and that's No. 9 Villanova, which is, in my opinion, too high for a three-loss team even if those three losses are to UCLA, Purdue and Baylor. The Wildcats still have better wins than the Illini, though.
But could Illinois be ranked again this season? Absolutely. Will it happen before 2022? Probably not. The only games left before the calendar turns to a new year — a lackluster trio of St. Francis (Pa.), Missouri and Florida A&M — can only further hurt the Illini if Brad Underwood's squad winds up on the wrong end of the scoreboard.
That settled, let's take a closer look at this week's AP Top 25 ...
— Illinois was nominally 31st this week after appearing on eight total ballots. The Illini were ranked as high as No. 18 by both The Oregonian's James Crepea and the Kansas City Star's Jesse Newell. Newell's ranking, at least, is based more on advanced metrics given he's said previously that's how he votes. Illinois is currently 19th in KenPom and 18th in Torvik.
— The largest disparity between where a team appeared on different ballots was Houston, which was ranked as high as fourth by Newell and as low as No. 24 by WATN-TV's Clayton Collier.
— Iowa State, meanwhile, was ranked as high as No. 8 by three voters and left off of two ballots completely. The advanced metrics aren't as high on the Cyclones (they're 50th in KenPom and 43rd in Torvik), but they have wins against Xavier, Memphis, Creighton and Iowa. That's pretty legit.
— Tennessee also runs the ranked as high as No. 8 and also unranked on some ballots gamut. Michigan State, Auburn, Seton Hall and Texas all received votes at No. 8 and were also left off some ballots.
— In short, there's not all that much consensus so far this season other than all 61 voters putting Baylor at No. 1.
— My ballot is the third most extreme among those 61 voters with seven extreme picks. An "extreme pick" as a reminder is a team ranked five or more spots from its actual ranking. My seven extremes this week were No. 10 Xavier (actual No. 22), No. 15 San Francisco (not ranked), No. 16 Colorado State (actual No. 23), No. 18 Michigan State (actual No. 12), No. 22 Houston (actual No. 14), No. 24 Villanova (actual No. 9) and No. 25 Tennessee (actual No. 18).
