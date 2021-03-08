Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois won Saturday at Ohio State despite its free throw shooting. It was a close enough game that the Illini making just 15 of 24 free throws (62.5 percent) could have generated a different outcome.
Here's the deal, though. It wasn't Illinois' worst free throw shooting performance of the season. That was the home win against Purdue in early January when 9 of 22 free throws dropped (40.9 percent).
It's kind of an issue. The Division I average is 70.9 percent. Illinois has shot worse than that mark 13 times this season. The quick math will show you that's half of the games played.
The issue, of course, comes in the fact the player shooting the highest percentage of Illinois' free throws is also making the lowest percentage of his attempts. Kofi Cockburn has attempted a team-high 173 free throws, and the sophomore center is shooting a career worst 54.9 percent after making 66.9 percent of his freebies a year ago.
Cockburn put up an 0-fer on Saturday at Ohio State, shooting five and missing five. When he misses a couple early, that's basically it for the game. He's not going to even shoot his season average most likely.
At the other end of the spectrum — at least when it comes to the Illini with the most attempts — is Ayo Dosunmu. The junior guard has made 97 of his 124 attempts (78.2 percent). He made 5 of 6 against the Buckeyes, including his final four to ice the game.
"The days where I couldn’t practice because of the concussion protocol our trainer Paul (Schmidt) let me shoot free throws," Dosunmu said after the game. "While they were practicing, I was on the other end shooting 500-600 free throws. When I got down in those closing moments, I just told myself, ‘Do what you did in practice. Just breathe.' God allowed me to come out there and perform and make the free throws."
