Good Morning, Illini Nation: Let's talk perimeter defense
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Brad Underwood made a point of noting that the recruiting plan for Illinois' 2021 class was to get bigger — particularly on the perimeter. The Big Ten has been a gathering place for big wings. The Illini finally got themselves some by landing guys like Luke Goode, RJ Melendez and even Brandin Podziemski (at least somewhat).
The other side of that coin is the guard trio of Trent Frazier, Andre Curbelo and newest Illini Alfonso Plummer. As in the 6-foot-2, 175-pound Frazier, the 6-1, 175-pound Curbelo and the 6-1, 182-pound Plummer. It's not a stretch to think two of those three could be on the court together for big minutes.
So what does that mean defensively?
"I think the one thing that's hidden a little bit with Curbelo is his length," Underwood said. "Trent's already proven. Then you've got a guy in Plummer who is stronger, physical. He's got a little bit of an Andre Feliz cut-up body — more mature, very strong. They've all got some difference to them.
"We've always gotten guys to guard, and we haven't worried too much about size. Trent's guarded perimeter guys in this league from point guards to small forwards. I'm excited about that."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).