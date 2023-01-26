Good Morning, Illini Nation: Let's talk three-point shooting
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Terrence Shannon Jr. was perfect from the field and the free throw line for a significant stretch early in Tuesday's game against Ohio State. Then the three-pointers started flying ... but not falling.
Shannon finished with 17 points in the win against the Buckeyes. He drew six fouls and was a perfect 9 of 9 at the free throw line while also making 4 of 7 two-pointers. Attacking the basket, which is his strength, paid off. Shannon also missed all three three-pointers he attempted.
It wasn't a struggle unique to the transfer guard. Illinois shot 5 of 28 from three-point range against the Buckeyes. That's a less-than-robust 17.9 percent. Easily the worst three-point shooting performance of the season, which prompted the following from former Illini sharpshooter turned ESPN analyst Sean Harrington:
Good win for Illini over OSU, but they have to be better at having a feel for the game on offense. Half their shots were 3’s. They shot 61% from 2 and 17% from 3. This team is so good when they get out in transition and attack the rim with movement in the half court.— Sean Harrington (@smharrington24) January 25, 2023
But it's not like Illinois, which is routinely billed as a good shooting team by Brad Underwood, has been all that proficient from beyond the arc this season. The Illini are currently shooting 32.6 percent from three-point range. That was good for ninth in the Big Ten and 251st out of 363 teams nationally through Tuesday's games.
The Illinois rotation boasts four players that saw playing time last season at the college level. (Not counting Dain Dainja's brief foray onto the court at Baylor before he transferred). Coleman Hawkins is shooting better than he did last season but still only connecting on 31.3 percent of his three-pointers. RJ Melendez is taking many more shots than he did last season, but his percentage has taken a nose dive to 26.5 percent. Matthew Mayer's Texas-and-on push has him at an improved 36.7 percent, but Shannon hasn't been able to recapture his magic from deep against UCLA and is connecting on just 33.3 percent of his threes.
Freshman guards Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris are also at just 35.4 percent and 32.3 percent, respectively. Illinois might have shooters but it hasn't proven to be a good shooting team all that consistently.
This isn't an indictment of the three-point shot. Bombs away. It's just that taking good shots matters (and there were some iffy ones against Ohio State just like in basically every other game this season). And when threes aren't falling and you can get what you want at the rim? Do that more. It's what Indiana did last week in Champaign, and the Hoosiers secured a 15-point road win.
