Good Morning, Illini Nation: Looking (way) ahead
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Trying to predict an NCAA tournament bracket during the actual season is a difficult enough task. Projecting a tourney field a full year from its start? That just might be a fool's errand given the transitory nature of college basketball rosters. What a team looks like now is, by no means, what it will probably look like in November let alone next March.
Of course, that didn't stop ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi from giving it a shot. His first run at the 2021 NCAA tournament is now available, and he's got Illinois as a No. 8 seed playing UConn in the first round.
Good news for Illini fans. Of course, there are several questions to be answered about Brad Underwood's crew before we get to the 2020-21 season let alone the tournament.
A couple big ones to ponder:
— Will Ayo Dosunmu reprise his role as "the guy" in Champaign? The general consensus throughout the 2019-20 season was the 6-foot-5 guard would leave following his sophomore year. Then the season was abruptly canceled, tournament and all, and the NBA season and draft remains in limbo. The door to another comeback has not yet been shut given Dosunmu still hasn't made a decision.
— Kofi Cockburn has. At least an initial one. So will he keep his name in the NBA draft or pull it and rejoin the Illini? Cockburn's draft prospects right now don't seem great, but as colleague Bob Asmussen wrote ... it only takes one team to believe in him and make him the pick.
And a few more quick hitters:
— Can Trent Frazier find his consistent shooting stroke again?
— Will Giorgi Bezhanishvili recapture some of his freshman season magic after a rough end to his sophomore year?
— How big of a role might freshmen guards Andre Curbelo and Adam Miller play?
— What will sit-out transfers Austin Hutcherson and Jacob Grandison bring now that they're eligible? Will that duo produce more than the two they'll nominally replace in Alan Griffin and Tevian Jones?
— And who might Underwood still add to his roster? The hunt for a stretch 4 (preferably of the grad transfer persuasion) is on.
