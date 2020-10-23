Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The beard might be gone, but Lovie Smith is still a basketball fan. The Illinois football coach has been a semi-regular presence at State Farm Center since he arrived in Champaign. Sometimes with his team. Sometimes with recruits. Sometimes with his family.
Smith and his Illinois football team open the 2020 season today at No. 14 Wisconsin in a different kind of season than they were expecting after a moderate breakthrough in 2019, but still a season with some expectation. Brad Underwood and the Illinois men's basketball team are just more than a month from doing the same.
Smith caught up with our Bob Asmussen — exclusively — ahead of Friday's game with the Badgers. He took a little time to weigh in on basketball, too.
BA: How is Brad Underwood’s basketball team going to do this year?
LS: Going to be very good. It’s easy for me to talk about our basketball team. Brad has built it the right way. He’s the right kind of man to build the program. Integrity off the court. Hard work, discipline — a football mentality a little bit. The talent level has improved each year. I'm really pumped up what we’re going to do basketball-wise this year.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).