Good Morning, Illini Nation: Luke Goode update
Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Tuesday's game against Minnesota being rescheduled for Feb. 20 wiped out what might have been the perfect opportunity for Luke Goode to make his 2022-23 debut. The sophomore guard, out since October after breaking a bone in his left foot, was cleared to return two days before Illinois' loss at Iowa. Not exactly the best time to squeeze him back into the rotation.
But against the struggling Gophers? It made too much sense even if it wasn't a guarantee. Instead, Goode has had a few extra practices to get back into the swing of things heading into Saturday's game against Rutgers.
"I told him the other day, 'You've had two days of practice. Don't get over zealous about wanting to get in the Iowa game,'" Illinois coach Brad Underwood said Monday night during his radio show. "In the NBA, they send you down to the G League or in the major leagues they send you to the minors to get some (reps). Let's have some practice. He's back raring to go. I'm excited. He's been really good in practice and really productive, and we need him.
"I want to be fair to him. I don't want him to go in there and all of a sudden because you're tired and fatigued and not comfortable that you're not successful. Then you lose confidence. ... (Zacharie Perrin) and Luke have been really good the last few days of practice, and I have no problem being able to run those guys out there."
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).