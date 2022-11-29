Good Morning, Illini Nation: Luke Goode update
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois coach Brad Underwood apparently told national college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein on Monday that Luke Goode "hopes to be back and available by the first of the year or around there."
Illinois' Luke Goode (foot) is rehabbing and "hopes to be back and available by the first of the year or around there", per Brad Underwood. Averaged 2 PPG and 1.8 RPG last season.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 28, 2022
Underwood on Goode: "He would have been a starter for us."
Goode, of course, is currently sidelined following early November surgery to repair a broken bone in his left foot suffered during Illinois' scrimmage against Kansas. The 6-foot-7 sophomore guard is no longer using crutches, but he's still wearing a protective boot on his left foot.
While Underwood had a rough timetable for Goode's return for Rothstein, asked about the Fort Wayne, Ind., later Monday during his scheduled press conference ahead of the Syracuse game he demurred.
"I don't ask those questions," Underwood said about when Goode would be free of the boot. "We've got that new fancy treadmill in the pool type deal. I don't know what you call those. I didn't have those growing up. I'm a big cold tub guy. I was sitting in the cold tub the other day when he was in actually on the treadmill in the pool doing some exercises.
"He's going to do everything he can possibly do to stay on course or try to get ahead if that's possible. I don't even know. I just know they keep telling me he's doing great."
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).