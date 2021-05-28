Good Morning, Illini Nation: Made the top 11 at least
Xavier Tillman might have the record for most schools involved in a "top schools" list. While Tillman eventually picked Michigan State — and had a solid career with the Spartans before winding up with the Memphis Grizzlies — he took to social media with what I can remember being at least a top 17.
Class of 2022 forward Sadraque Nganga didn't hit that level, but he eschewed a top 10 to make it a top 11 earlier this week. Illinois made the cut along with Memphis, Arizona State, Georgia, Oklahoma, St. Mary's, Kansas, Kentucky, UCLA, Arizona, and Auburn. The professional route is reportedly still on the table, too.
Illinois' recruitment of Nganga has continued despite the assistant coaching changes in Champaign. Here's part of what he told 247Sports' Dushawn London about both the Illini and — no surprise — Kentucky.
Illinois: “I like how the first time I was on a zoom call with them they talked about me not just about basketball but about everything. It showed me that he really wants me to come there.”
Kentucky: “I have a close relationship with one of the assistant coaches from Illinois and he talks to me everyday. He was at Illinois before and still talks to me a lot. They tell me how Kentucky will be a good school and a good fit for me."
Nganga is a consensus five-star prospect in the Class of 2022 out of Compass Prep (Ariz.). The Luanda, Angola, native is ranked as high as No. 12 in his class by Rivals and at No. 17 by both 247Sports and ESPN.
