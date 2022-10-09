Good Morning, Illini Nation: Major question answered
Illinois basketball's annual media day held Friday at Ubben Basketball Complex was the first opportunity I got to talk with freshman guard Skyy Clark since the spring when he committed and signed with the Illini.
So, of course, there was one question I had to get an answer to. How do you know Spider-Man?
The connection is Skyy's dad, Kenny, who was a semi-regular at a poker game in the Los Angeles area that drew the likes of Tobey Maguire, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kevin Hart.
"I’ve known Tobey since about eighth grade," Clark said. "We were at my dad’s friend’s beach house. I was in the ocean, and my dad was like, ‘Tobey wants to say what’s up.’ We were talking for a little bit, and then my dad was like, ‘We’ve got an extra jersey in the car if you want to wear it.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I’d love to.’"
Clark's photo with Maguire, who is wearing a No. 55 Illini jersey, has currently drawn nearly 800 retweets on Twitter and more than 6,000 likes. Teammate Coleman Hawkins' reply of "How tf you know Spider-Man?" remains one of Clark's favorites.
Just like Maguire's version of the superhero is Clark's favorite.
"I love Spider-Man," Clark said. "He’s my favorite Spider-Man. I love the first three (movies)."
