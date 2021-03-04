Good Morning, Illini Nation: Making national news
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
As a subscriber and regular listener to the "CBS Sports Eye on College Basketball" podcast, I can tell you that segments on Illinois hoops before this season weren't exactly a regular thing. Weren't an any time thing, to be honest.
This season? A week hardly passes without the Illini getting at least one mention in one episode or another.
Of course, wins like Tuesday's 23-point beatdown at Michigan tend to generate a little extra buzz. Here's some of what Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander had to say about the Illini victory.
GP: So Ayo Dosunmu was ruled out of Tuesday night's game at Michigan a little while before tipoff. Unsurprisingly, the Wolverines immediately became 8 1/2-point favorites. Most people were laying the points, but then something crazy-goofy happened.
Illinois won at Michigan by 23 points without Ayo Dosunmu. Can you make any sense of that?
MN: No. In all seriousness, this has to register as a top three shocking result of the season, right?
GP: It leads the Top 25 and 1 on Wednesday morning. When I wrote about it, I described it as one of the most surprising results of the season. And not just because Illinois won shorthanded. Michigan has looked unbeatable.
They come back and struggle for a minute in their first game after the COVID pause. Then they look great against Ohio State, and then they blow out Indiana and Iowa in back-to-back games — average margin of victory 19 points. Illinois beating Michigan at Michigan would have been surprising, period. Doing it without Ayo Dosunmu and doing ti by 23 points, that is outrageous.
I promise you if anybody said they saw that coming they are lying. Nobody could have possibly envisioned anything like that.
To hear the rest of the conversation, check out the podcast (and continue at the 19:20 mark of the March 3 episode).
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).