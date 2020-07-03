Good Morning, Illini Nation: Malcolm Hill and The Basketball Tournament
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team (or former Illini):
House of 'Paign will make its debut in The Basketball Tournament on Saturday night. I got a chance to catch up with all the former Illini playing this weekend, including Malcolm Hill. Here's some of what he had to say:
On making his own TBT debut
I'd say I'm excited just because I get to hang out with a group of guys meet some new people, rekindle some relationships and just have fun. I'm not too worried and the prize money or anything. That's not the main goal. The main goal is to build relationships, build character, get better on and off the court, of course, and just have fun.
On the idea the team is built around him
I've been staying upbeat doing stuff at home all during the COVID stuff to make sure I was ready. When me and (GM/Coach Mike LaTulip) talk a lot, we talk about how we can get people in their best spots. Not anything cocky or anything, but I'm going to be OK. The main thing is I just want everybody on the team to be comfortable and to be able play to their best potential. I think we have a lot of great pieces and a lot of weapons. If we're able to utilize everybody to the best of their ability and their talent within the system I think we have a chance to do a really good job.
On how he's changed since his final season at Illinois
On the basketball court, I'd say I'm more charismatic and more confident. I like to get people going and let them know they're doing a good job. If they make a mistake or something, I know it's OK. We all make mistakes. I guess being a vocal leader. I mean, I've always talked, but I would say I'm a little more charismatic.
On who he's looking forward to playing against.
My boy Vitto Brown (for Big X). I didn't even know he was in the tournament. He played at Wisconsin, and we're the same class. I'm not on social media at all, so I have no idea who's up here, but I did see Vitto. We crossed paths. Oh, then Brandon, of course. Brandon Paul and Ethan (Happ). I'd say those three it would be pretty fun to go against them. I love competing — especially against friends. These are type of memories we can talk about later on.
On wearing orange and blue again
It kind of gives me nostalgia being able to represent Illinois — especially the fact we're going to be the only sport playing. The whole nation is going to paying attention. This is going to be awesome. ... To kind of bring it back to the past and represent the orange and blue is awesome even though I feel like I represent them everywhere I go. I was repping Illinois when I was in Kazakhstan.
The jersey's clean. I like the jersey. It's going to look that much cleaner when we win. That's the only thing I'm focused on is winning.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).