Good Morning, Illini Nation: Malcolm Hill getting NBA shot
The increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases in the NBA just opened the door for former Illinois guard Malcolm Hill to make his debut in the league. Hill signed a 10-day hardship contract with Atlanta on Tuesday, with multiple Hawks in the NBA's health and safety protocols, including star guard Trae Young.
Hill has played this season for the Birmingham Squadron in the G League after playing overseas immediately after his Illinois career ended. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 16.9 points and shot 39.8 percent from three-point range in 14 games for the Squadron.
Hill left Illinois as the program's third all-time leading scorer with 1,846 points. He was the second player in Illini history — after Deon Thomas — with more than 1,800 points and 600 rebounds in his career. The Belleville native broke into Illinois' starting lineup midway through his freshman season and was then a staple for John Groce's Illini.
Hill's professional career began in the Philippines in 2017. He also played in Germany and Kazakhstan and spent last season in Israel. Hill is now one of three former Illini in the NBA along with Ayo Dosunmu (Chicago Bulls) and Kendrick Nunn (Los Angeles Lakers).
