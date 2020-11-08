Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
One week from today there's a chance Illinois could be adding to its Class of 2021 recruiting haul. TyTy Washington is set to announce his commitment next Sunday, his birthday, per Hoop Scene's Justin Young. Washington's recruitment is sort of considered a battle between Illinois and Creighton.
TyTy Washington, one of the elite PGs in the ‘21 class, will announce his decision on his birthday 11/15. Illinois, Creighton, San Diego St, Ole Miss & Minnesota on the ballot. pic.twitter.com/iklaEOuWkY— Justin Young (@JustinDYoung) November 7, 2020
Washington is a consensus four-star recruit in the 2021 class. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard is ranked as high as No. 57 in the class by 247Sports. Both Rivals and ESPN have him in the low 80s.
Washington has more than lived up to that billing so far this season playing for Arizona Compass Prep. He was named the Grind Session Player of the Week this week after averaging 24 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in four games. He followed that up Saturday with 21 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the Pangos All-American Festival.
Illinois has a single commitment in the Class of 2021 in Luke Goode. The four-star guard out of Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead told The News-Gazette he would sign with the Illini on Nov. 16. Should Illinois secure a commitment from Washington before that it's 2021 class would jump from 11th to eighth in the Big Ten.
