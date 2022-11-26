Good Morning, Illini Nation: Matthew Mayer coming along
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Matthew Mayer put up eight points, nine rebounds and two steals in Illinois' 92-59 victory against Lindenwood on Friday night at State Farm Center. The rebounds were important. On a night where the Illini kind of batted the ball around in their off-the-glass pursuits, Mayer went up strong. Got two hands on the ball. Ripped down his team-high nine rebounds.
Making a pair of three-pointers? Illinois coach Brad Underwood was just as happy to see that from the Baylor transfer.
"I thought Matt was great in the first half," Underwood said. "Ball movement. Passing. Rebounding. I’m so happy to see his ball go in. He has been pressing. He has been trying so hard. He’s been trying to find it. He’s been in to shoot a million balls. It’s one of those things that was great to see because he’s had a great last two days shooting it. It was great to see that thing go in for him. Hopefully we get him off the schneid."
