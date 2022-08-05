Good Morning, Illini Nation: Matthew Mayer update
Matthew Mayer wound up not getting much time on the court with Illinois this summer. The Baylor transfer, who committed to the Illini on May 27 after four seasons in Waco, Texas, had to finish up his degree this summer before his transfer and arrived in Champaign roughly one month into workouts.
Then some back issues kept the 6-foot-9, 225-pound wing sidelined after he made it to town. But Mayer was at least able to finish the summer on the court, with workouts concluding Tuesday, the team scattering before they return in just more than two weeks for the start of the new school year and the expectation he'll be fully healthy ahead of the coming season.
"It was just muscular," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said of Mayer's back trouble. "It wasn't anything significant. He hadn't done anything while he was finishing up (his degree) and came back and it was insignificant."
Mayer averaged 6.9 point and 3.2 rebounds in four seasons at Baylor while shooting 41.5 percent overall, 34.5 percent from three-point range and 65.9 percent at the free throw line. The Austin, Texas, native scored a career high 9.8 points per game in 2021-22 but was less efficient offensively. His most efficient offensive season came in 2020-21 when he shot 48.9 percent overall and 39.5 percent from three-point range — both career highs — for the national champion Bears.
