Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
This morning's offering is going to be a little inside baseba ... er, basketball. One of the best parts of my typical preseason preparation for a basketball season is media day. It's the chance to talk with as many players as possible. Freshmen in particular given they're typically held off limits before the season and then at Brad Underwood's discretion when the season starts.
It's a relaxed atmosphere. The mood is light. And you can usually get some good stories. The one that sticks out from last fall centered on the relationship and friendship that Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili built.
This year's media day? Not happening. At least not in the traditional sense. I'll still be able to talk to Underwood and various Illinois basketball players once practices get underway this coming Wednesday. On Zoom, of course. That's where I live my work life these days.
It's a bummer. Media day is always a good time. Lots of work, but a good time nonetheless. Zoom really just isn't the same, but Ubben Basketball Complex is still on serious lockdown. Let's just say us media types haven't been invited.
Since there won't be a traditional media day, this behind the scenes video from Illinois' team photoshoot is about as close as we're going to get.
Pose. #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/VUWKiQ1yit— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) October 3, 2020
Of course, I analyzed all 58 seconds of footage. Some takeaways:
— This is a loose group. Lots of dancing in the video, and it's not a surprise that Da'Monte Williams, Trent Frazier and Giorgi Bezhanishvili are doing most of it. Seems like freshman Andre Curbelo fits in well in that regard, too.
— Shoutout to both Frazier and Curbelo. Unless it was just for the photoshoot, it looks like the two Illini guards are going to rock a headband this season. As a headband proponent, I wholeheartedly approve.
— The short clip of Kofi Cockburn carrying Ayo Dosunmu is, in a way, potentially prophetic. If this season plays out like everyone expects, it will be because those two carried the Illini.
— Dosunmu also posed with a cut down net around his neck. That's a sight fans are certainly hoping is repeated this season.
— Masks. They are a 2020 thing. (Also, wear yours in public spaces).
— Both Curbelo and Adam Miller got heavy play in the video. It's giving the people what they want, of course, but if you want to read way too much into it their presence could mean the coaches are thinking the same thing as the fans. These guys could be really good.
— Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk still looks the part. If he plays it, too, that could be an x-factor for Illinois this season.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).