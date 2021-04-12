Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Giorgi Bezhanishvili announced last week he was declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft with the intention of taking the next step in his basketball career. Before that happens, though, Illinois fans can get a chance to see the fan favorite forward in an autograph session happening later this month.
Bezhanishvili will be making an appearance at Ryno's Fine Sports Collectibles at 214 S. Lake of the Woods Road in Mahomet on Saturday, April 24, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are $20 each, and masks will be required for those that attend. He shared the information over the weekend on his Instagram story (@cherrigiorgi).
For more information, call (217)-607-6276 or email Ryan McClure at Rynosfsc@gmail.com.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).