A "How I met Lou Henson" story inevitably starts with how kind and gracious the former Illinois coach was in that moment. Mine's no different. I met Henson for the first time early in my tenure at the N-G when he joined the sports staff at the Esquire for what is now Monday Night Sports Talk.
I was new. If my name is even somewhat known in C-U now (debatable), I was certainly a nobody then. But both Lou and Mary Henson, who was with him like always, couldn't have been more kind. Whose story about those two is any different?
College basketball writers aren't fans. Can't be. That I didn't grow up an Illinois basketball fan helps afford me the necessary distance now covering the team. It's all about the basketball and stories I can help tell.
But my introduction to basketball — before I firmly latched on to the Michael Jordan era Chicago Bulls — were Henson's teams in the early and mid-1990s featuring the likes of Andy Kaufmann, Deon Thomas, Kiwane Garris and Jerry Hester.
My memories of those teams (especially those featuring Kaufmann and Thomas) aren't crystal clear. I just know that I watched those games with my dad. There are pictures to prove it, the two of us sharing a recliner. I watched more with my grandpa — a Henson fan — back in the day when Illinois basketball was regularly on Channel 3.
Those memories made my interactions with Henson during my six years in Champaign special. All of them. From a quick hello at the annual Kendall Gill Golf Outing to talking basketball on my home turn at EIU ahead of the 2017 exhibition game to walking Henson out of State Farm Center following an Illinois practice and talking more hoops. Little moments, always of kindness, that meant (and still mean) a lot.
Moments that Henson shared with so many people both during his five decades as a coach and then the last two after his final game on the sideline. He will be missed.
