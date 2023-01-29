Good Morning, Illini Nation: Metrics back up recent boost in W-L column
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
One of the more unique features of BartTorvik.com is all of the ways the data provided can be sorted. Like, for example, narrowing down the information to specific segments of the season. That means it’s possible to look at the month-long stretch where Illinois alternated wins and losses and compare it to the current seven-game stretch where the Illini have won six games following Saturday’s double-digit victory at Wisconsin.
So that’s what I did. The numbers back up the wins. Illinois is playing better, more efficient, basketball. Not great basketball just yet, but certainly better.
Illinois ranked No. 129 in Torvik during its win-loss (repeat ad nauseam) streak between losing at Maryland and losing at Northwestern. The numbers weren’t pretty given the Illini ranked 169th in adjusted offensive efficiency (102.6) and 122nd in adjusted defensive efficiency (98.8) in those games. As a reminder, those efficiency metrics are based on how many points a team will score — or give up — per 100 possessions adjusted for factors like opponent, location of game and tempo.
That seven-game stretch of back-and-forth results saw Illinois turn the ball over on 21.5 percent of its possessions (among the bottom 55 teams in the country). The Illini also shot a paltry 28.9 percent from three-point range and allowed their opponents to make 37.2 percent of their three-pointers.
Illinois’ most recent seven-game stretch provides better numbers and with them better results. The Illini have been 21st best team nationally between wins against Wisconsin — starting with a 10-point win in Champaign on Jan. 7 and ending with Saturday’s 10-point win in Madison, Wis.
The efficiency numbers are much better at both ends of the court — particularly on defense. Illinois has ranked 63rd in adjusted offensive efficiency (111.8) and 19th in adjusted defensive efficiency (92.7) during that seven-game span. The team’s turnover rate has dropped to 14.8 percent, and while both Illinois’ three-point percentage and therefore effective field goal percentage haven’t gotten that much better, the Illini have allowed their opponents to shoot just 28.4 percent from deep since Jan. 7.
