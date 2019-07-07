College/Prep Sports Reporter

On Sundays, we’ll dip into our vast News-Gazette archives and stroll Memory Lane. Today: Meyers Leonard’s winding basketball journey, which has taken him from tiny Robinson, Ill., to the NBA’s Miami Heat - with a short but memorable stay with the Illini in between.

A look back in pictures:

Meyers Leonard screams with joy after Robinson's Class 2A championship win against Peoria Manua at the Peoria Civic Center on March 13, 2010. Leonard registered 16 points, 15 rebounds and six blocked shots in the OT win as the Maroons finished 27-5.
Ahead of his first season at Illinois, Meyers Leonard hammed it up at Media Day at Ubben Basketball Complex in Champaign on Oct 12, 2010.
Hours before Illinois took on Michigan on March 1, 2012, at the Assembly Hall, Meyers Leonard was brought to tears by a surprise visit from older brother Bailey Leonard. A U.S. Marine, Bailey Leonard has been deployed in Afghanistan since July, serving his second tour of duty. BTN cameras watched as the Leonards caught up on old times.

Bailey then watched from the bleachers as Meyers had 18 points and nine rebounds in No. 13 Michigan’s 72-61 win against Illinois. “It was like a dream, to be honest with you. I had never surprised him like that before a game,” said Bailey, who is 2 years older. “It was really unique for myself. Personally, I was really glad I did it. I probably won’t be able to do something like that again.”
Meyers Leonard blocks the shot of Ohio State's Jon Diebler during a game at the Assembly Hall in Champaign on Saturday Jan. 22, 2011. The 7-footer averaged 1.1 blocks at Illinois with a high of six against Loyola on Nov. 11, 2011.
Meyers Leonard waits for his intro before the Illini's game between Coppin State on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011, in Champaign. Leonard has favorable memories of his brief career at Illinois. “It was a good experience,” he said. “The thing that remained constant is we had a great group of people. I loved every minute of it with them. Every step in life you learn lessons and become more mature. That was all part of it.”
Meyers Leonard  holds up Illinois' Brandon Paul after beating Ohio State on Jan. 10, 2012. Paul scored a career-high 43 points, the third-highest total in Illinois history and tied a school record with eight three-pointers in Illinois’ upset win. “It was unbelievable, Brandon most definitely put on a show tonight,” Leonard said. “We all had faith in him. He shot the ball unbelievably. He played defense and was the main part. (Ohio State’s William) Buford is a great scorer. (Paul) had some key blocks in transition and helping down on me once. He put in an unbelievable effort, and I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
Bruce Weber chats up Meyers Leonard after Leonard got his third foul early in the second half against Gonzaga at the Assembly Hall in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2011. It was the last season at the UI for both coach and player. John Groce took over in 2012. “I wouldn’t say the coaching change had a big impact on my leaving,” Leonard said. It was clear Weber made a difference: “Bruce has been a very special part of my maturity and how I’ve grown up on the court. We’re both pretty emotional and both pretty stubborn. He’s never let me quit. He’s never doubted me. I’ve been frustrated at times throughout the season with just different things. But he’s never given up on me. He’s just always been there for me."
Meyers Leonard holds a press conference to discuss his decision to leave school after two seasons at Ubben Basketball Complex in Champaign on Tuesday, April 10, 2012. “I’m jumping into a man’s world at the early age of 20. I think I’ll be able to transition well,” Leonard said. “I have the right people around me. There’s no doubt about that, with my agent, the Silers (family friends in Robinson), my family and my close friends. It will be tough at times. But I think I’ll be all right and I’ll have a successful future.”
NBA Commissioner David Stern, left, joins Meyers Leonard, the No. 11 overall draft pick by the Portland Trail Blazers, on June, 28, 2012, in Newark, N.J.  Leonard averaged 13.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 31.2 minutes and led the Big Ten in blocked shots as a sophomore. He is the most recent first-round draft pick produced by the Illini.
Portland's Meyers Leonard (11) fends off Golden State's Kevon Looney during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA's Western Conference finals on May 20, 2019, in Portland, Ore. Leonard averaged 5.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in 61 games for the Blazers last season, but his playoff performance left a positive impression.
Meyers Leonard uses Kevin Berardini to jump over during the slam dunk contest during Midnight Madness at the Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Oct. 25, 2010. Athleticism set Leonard apart during his two-year run with the Illini. He picked No. 12 because of another dunking big man: Dwight Howard.

