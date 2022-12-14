Good Morning, Illini Nation: Mid-December bracketology update
college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey.
A bit more than a month's worth of games have been played, and the NCAA tournament prognosticating has changed. It will continue to change as we rip through the next three months of the college basketball season. But here's how things stand in Joe Lunardi's latest bracketology update for ESPN released Tuesday:
- Illinois checks in as a No. 5 seed even with solid advanced metric numbers and two signature victories against UCLA and Texas. It's the 15-point home loss to Penn State that stands out now, however. Did it precipitate a full seed line drop? Yeah, maybe.
- Games far from Champaign don't seem to bother Illinois fans, which is good because the Illini are projected in the West regional (another Las Vegas trip!) playing a first round game in Sacramento.
- That first round opponent? Sam Houston State. The Bearkats are currently projected as the automatic qualifier out of the WAC. They're 7-2 on the season thus far. That includes both a trio of wins against non-Division I opponents, but also true road wins at Oklahoma and at Utah. The Sam Houston State name to know is senior guard Qua Grant. The Wichita State transfer is averaging 13.3 points, 4.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds and shooting 41.7 percent from three-point range.
- Illinois is one of eight Big Ten teams currently projected in the field, which trails only the Big 12's nine projected tournament teams. That's with Penn State and Rutgers both among the "First Four Out"and Michigan in the "Next Four Out." Making it, though, are Purdue (1-seed) and Iowa (7) in the South, Illinois (5) and Michigan State (10) in the West, Maryland (5) and Ohio State (6) in the East and Indiana (4) and Wisconsin (7) in the Midwest.
