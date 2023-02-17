Good Morning, Illini Nation: Mid-February bracketology update
Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey.
The Bracket Project is basically your one stop shop for all things NCAA tournament bracketology. Its Bracket Matrix projects the tourney field seed line by seed line based on a compilation of bracketology sources. Right now? Illinois is in the field as a No. 6 seed along with Creighton, San Diego State and Rutgers.
One of those sources is Bart Torvik's T-Rank. You can go deeper into NCAA tournament projections on Torvik. The TourneyCast, which is based on 10,000 T-Ranketology simulations also predicts how far a team might go. It has Illinois with a 96.9 percent chance to make the field (and a 6.8 percent chance to earn the Big Ten's automatic bid). A potential NCAA tournament run for the Illini is less certain:
- Make first round: 94.5 percent
- Make second round: 50.1 percent
- Make Sweet 16: 18.7 percent
- Make Elite Eight: 6.9 percent
- Make Final Four: 2.4 percent
- Make title game: 0.7 percent
- Win title game: 0.2 percent
ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi is higher on Illinois than the projections. He has the Illini as a No. 5 seed headed to Albany, N.Y., to play Max Abmas and Oral Roberts in the first round. Iowa State could be the second round matchup, and Houston looms as a potential Sweet 16 roadblock. (Lunardi also has Illinois in the West, so that Sweet 16 trip would be to Las Vegas. Sign me up).
CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm is on the other end of the projection game. He has Illinois in as a No. 7 seed facing USC in Des Moines, Iowa. It's almost the preferred choice from a narrative standpoint because Palm also has Baylor as the No. 2 seed in the South, and that potential second round matchup for the Illini comes with the obvious storylines.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).