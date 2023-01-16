Good Morning, Illini Nation: Midseason Big Ten honors
Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey.
It’s more or less the midway point of the 2022-23 college basketball season give or take a game or two. If I had to submit an All-Big Ten ballot right now, here’s how I’d vote:
Individual awards
Player of the Year — Zach Edey, Purdue
Turns out big men still reign supreme in the Big Ten, and Edey has epitomized that so far this season. Opposing teams are basically banking on a hope and a prayer to try and slow down (you’ll notice I didn’t say stop) the Boilermakers’ 7-foot-4 center. Edey’s production grew right along with his increased role, as he’s averaging career highs in scoring (21.3 ppg), rebounds (13.2 rpg), blocked shots (2.2 bpg) and playing time (31.4 mpg).
Coach of the Year — Matt Painter, Purdue
Painter won his 400th game at Purdue on Friday putting himself in rather rarified company along with Lou Henson, Bob Knight, Gene Keady and Tom Izzo as the only coaches to win at least 400 games at a single Big Ten program. That the Boilermakers currently sit atop the Big Ten isn’t the reason Painter gets the nod here. It’s how he got them there after losing four starters from a year ago, asking much more of Edey and turning loose a pair of freshmen guards in Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith to run the show (and do it well).
Freshman of the Year — Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State
Not a bad first half of the season for a guy that was considered the 10th best incoming prospect in the conference per the 247Sports Composite. Third best on his own team even. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound forward is averaging 16.8 points and five rebounds and is almost a 50/40/90 candidate shooting 50 percent overall, 44.3 percent from three-point range and 82 percent at the free throw line. Sensabaugh is the Buckeyes’ leading scorer and is popping up as a projected first round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
All-Big Ten
First Team
Jalen Pickett, Penn State
Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois
Kris Murray, Iowa
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Zach Edey, Purdue
Of note: Pickett should be in the All-American conversation this season. We’ll just see if the “Penn State” on his jersey holds him back. The Nittany Lions are a middle-of-the-pack Big Ten team right now (where most of the league exists), but they wouldn’t have gotten that far or to 12 wins in their first 17 games without Pickett. It’s simple. No one else in college basketball this season is producing at the level Pickett is averaging 17.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists. In the last 30 years, only Michigan State's Denzel Valentine was that productive for an entire season when he put up 19.2 points, 7.8 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game in 2015-16 as national player of the year.
Second Team
A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State
Chase Audige, Northwestern
Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State
Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Of note: Northwestern is the surprise of the Big Ten this season. The Wildcats have already knocked off Michigan State, Illinois and Indiana in Big Ten play, and they’re well on their way to surpassing last year’s 15-win effort. Some up and down play from Boo Buie has meant what Audige has done this season has been even more important. What he’s done is become a consistent two-way threat. The veteran guard is averaging 15.8 points and 3.3 assists at one end and 3.1 rebounds and a Big Ten-leading 2.8 steals at the other.
Third Team
Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana
Jett Howard, Michigan
Matthew Mayer, Illinois
Zed Key, Ohio State
Joey Hauser, Michigan State
Of note: Including Mayer means taking a bit of a “What have you done for me lately?” approach. Because through the first month of the season the Baylor transfer wouldn’t have factored into the All-Big Ten conversation. At all. Mayer averaged just 5.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks. He also shot just 32 percent overall and 24 percent from three-point range in that eight-game span? Mayer has been a different player since his breakout performance against Texas, averaging 15 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.1 assists and 0.9 steals in his last nine games all while shooting 48.9 percent overall and 42.9 percent from three-point range.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).