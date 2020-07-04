Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team (or someone playing with a bunch of former Illini):
Former South Dakota State star Mike Daum — the No. 7 all-time scorer in NCAA history — is one of three "grad transfers" on the House of 'Paign roster for The Basketball Tournament. That's the standard nomenclature for a player on the roster of an alumni team that, well, isn't an alum. Daum joins former Central Connecticut standout Kyle Vinales and Morgan Park and DePaul grad Billy Garrett on House of 'Paign (along with five former Illini).
Daum was an All-American at South Dakota State and spent this past season playing in the top league in Spain. He was actually teammates with Fletcher Magee, who he'll face when House of 'Paign and War Tampa square off at 7 p.m. in the opening round of TBT action in Columbus, Ohio. The game, as a reminder, will air live on ESPN.
Daum appeared on Inside TBT, the official podcast (and video show) of the tournament, this week. Here's what he had to say about joining House of 'Paign:
"A lot of people saw I originally committed to the Iowa United team. I had some college coaches that I played against when I was at South Dakota State who reached out to me, and I just thought it was a good fit. Obviously, with this whole COVID-19 stuff happening and I heard the TBT was shrinking my guy Mike LaTulip from House of 'Paign reached out to me. I knew Mike previously. He actually played for my first coach at South Dakota State in Coach (Scott) Nagy.
"We had a connection. We always just stayed in touch. Just the classic follow each other on social and always checked in on each other saying what's up. He just kind of reached out and was straight forward with me and said, 'Hey man, if Iowa United doesn't make it in we've got a spot for you on the team here. I know you know a couple of the guys.' He thought it would have been a good fit. When I found out the news on Iowa United it was an easy choice to go with House of 'Paign.
"First off, it is going to be a very tough matchup. War Tampa, obviously, is going to be a great team to go against. I played against a couple of those guys during college, and guys like Fletcher I played with last year over in Spain. These kind of tournaments right now are just going to be determined by what team is going to come in the best shaped, what team is going to play together. It's going to be the guys who are willing to play their role.
"That's where I think we have a special group of guys. We don't have a big set of ego type guys. We have a bunch of guys w'eve been in touch with the last two weeks and we all just talk about we're willing to sacrifice whatever to help this team succeed. I think that's going to give us an edge in this tournament."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).