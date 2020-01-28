Good Morning, Illini Nation: Miller gets five-star bump
Rivals published its latest round of recruiting ranking updates for the Class of 2020 on Monday. Among the changes were a new No. 1 in Oklahoma State-bound guard Cade Cunningham and five new five-star prospects. Among them? Illinois commit Adam Miller.
Miller's promotion of sorts came at the same time as Whitney Young guard and Duke-bound prospect DJ Steward. The Chicago duo — ranked Nos. 30 and 28, respectively — are the top two of the five Illinois natives in the new Rivals150. Also ranked were Bloom forward and Minnesota signee Martice Mitchell (134th), Iowa-bound Marian Catholic guard Ahron Ulis (140th) and uncommitted Whitney Young guard Tyler Beard (146th).
A few other thoughts from the latest Rivals update:
— Future Illinois guard Andre Curbelo was bumped up four spots to No. 43 nationally in Monday's update. Future Illini forward Coleman Hawkins joined the world of the ranked at No. 137.
— Can't say Illinois coach Brad Underwood isn't trying to land the best players in the country. Along with Miller, Curbelo and Hawkins (whom he landed), Underwood offered 35 other top 100 players and six more in the next 50.
— There are 22 uncommitted players in the Rivals150, including three in the top 10 in Prolific Prep's Jalen Green, Sierra Canyon's Ziaire Williams and Austin, Texas, native Greg Brown.
— The Big Ten as a whole landed 23 of the Rivals150. Michigan led the way with five recruits in the top 100, while Illinois and Indiana had three apiece.
