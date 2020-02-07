College/Prep Sports Reporter

Illinois will at least have one future player competing in the Nike Hoop Summit on April 10 in Portland, Ore. Class of 2020 commit Adam Miller was named to the U.S. team on Thursday, one of a dozen players selected.

Several of the top-ranked American players in the 2020 class were not picked for the team. That, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, was not a surprise.

"As usual, USA Basketball prioritized continuity and experience with their program over recruiting rankings," Givony tweeted.

Miller has participated in several events with USA Basketball in the past few years. He competed in the junior national team mini camps in July and October of last year and did the same in 2018 when he was a finalist but just missed the cut for USA Basketball's FIBA U17 World Cup team.

Miller also might wind up playing against future teammate Andre Curbelo in Portland. While this year's World roster has not yet been announced, Curbelo played for the World team in 2019 alongside current Illinois freshman Kofi Cockburn. The Puerto Rico native was one of three 2020 recruits to play in last year's game, and he finished with four points, two assists and two steals backing up now Arizona freshman Nico Mannion.

Team USA Roster

Adam Miller - Illinois

Cade Cunningham - Oklahoma State

Caleb Love - North Carolina

Day'Ron Sharpe - North Carolina

Evan Mobley - USC

Jalen Green - Uncommitted

Jalen Suggs - Gonzaga

Jeremy Roach - Duke

Josh Christopher - Uncommitted

Scottie Barnes - Florida State

Walker Kessler - North Carolina

Ziaire Williams - Uncommitted

